Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market || keyplayers Allergan plc, Astellas pharma inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

The report “Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market, By Drug Type (Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, Eluxadoline, Rifaximin, Alosetron, and others), By Medical Condition (IBS Diarrhea and IBS Constipation), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacies, Online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is projected to grow from US$ 1.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 4.3 billion by 2029. Global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is driven by increasing incidences of gastrointestinal disorder disease owing to rising levels of stress and adoption of sedentary lifestyle.

Key Highlights:

Sucampo Pharmaceutical, Inc. collaborated with Herbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals to commercialize AMITIZA (lubiprostone) in China in 2015.

In 2019, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has obtained approval from the National Medical Products Administration to market its drug linaclotide in China.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of drug type, medical condition, distribution channel, and region.

By drug type, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market has been segmented into Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, Eluxadoline, Rifaximin, Alosetron, and others.

By medical condition, global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into IBS diarrhea and IBS constipation.

By distribution channel, global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

By region, the North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market owing to high degree of therapeutic needs and penetration of generic drugs in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market”, By Drug Type (Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, Eluxadoline, Rifaximin, Alosetron, and others), By Medical Condition (IBS Diarrhea and IBS Constipation), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacies, Online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan plc, Astellas pharma inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Salix pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca plc, Sebela Pharmaceuticals inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals inc., and Ardelyx inc.

