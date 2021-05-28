Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide ||Novartis AG, ABBVIE INC., Akebia Therapeutics, INC., CHO-A Pharmaceutical CO., LTD., Lupin, Orion Corporation, Pharmacosmos A/S Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 8,079.89 million by 2027

Iron-deficiency anemia therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 8,079.89 million by 2027. Growing prevalence of iron deficiency anemia and launch of the novel therapies is a driving factor for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are ViforPharma Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Fresenius SE & CO. KGAA, Sanofi, Novartis AG, ABBVIE INC., Akebia Therapeutics, INC., CHO-A Pharmaceutical CO., LTD., Lupin, Orion Corporation, Pharmacosmos A/S, Shield Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD., Zydus Cadila, Advanz Pharmaceutical, Rockwell Medical, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Alkem Labs, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, company among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of iron-deficiency anemia therapy market.

For instance,

In April 2019, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. About the licensing agreement with Vifor Pharma in which companies have revised the terms of their licensing agreement to sell vadadustat in the United States to hemodialysis clinics in Fresenius Medical Care in North America, subject to the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This was reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. To expand its market. The expanded license creates an opportunity to supply vadadustat with up to 60% of U.S. dialysis patients, after FDA approval.

In January 2019, PHARMACOSMOS A / S announced its approval of Monoferri in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of iron-deficiency anemia (IDA). This new FDA approval will help to expand PHARMACOSMOS A/S product portfolio and thus increase its market credibility.

Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Scope and Market Size

Global iron-deficiency anemia therapy market is segmented on the basis of basis of therapy, therapy areas, and population. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into oral iron therapy and parenteral iron therapy. In 2020, The Iron oral therapy sector maintains a significant market share and will also grow at a higher rate during the forecasted period as oral treatment is generally preferred for iron deficiency treatment and parental iron treatment is usually given to patients who cannot absorb iron orally or are Diagnosis of increased anemia even after adequate intake of iron supplements orally. For this reason the oral iron therapy segment dominates the iron deficiency anemia market. Many iron intravenous iron supplements are approved by the FDA, which is expected to be launched and marketed in the future. For this reason, intravenous iron treatment is expected to grow at a higher rate.

On the basis of therapy areas, the market is segmented into inflammatory bowel disease, congestive heart failure (CHF), oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, renal and others. In 2020, inflammatory bowel sector maintains a significant market share and will also grow at a higher rate during the forecasted period of the global market for the treatment of iron-deficiency anemia, with a third of IBD patients suffering from persistent anemia. Anemia is a common manifestation of IBD and is often overlooked as complications. Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) is most common in IBD patients, which is due to chronic blood loss and poor iron absorption due to tissue inflammation.

On the basis of population, the market is segmented into geriatric, adults and pediatric. In 2020, Adult segments gain prominence in the global iron deficiency anemia therapy market due to pre-natal period and due to the reduction of body to menstrual fluid.

Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of iron deficiency anemia and launch of the novel therapies is a driving factor for the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of anemia among different groups of society, including infants, adolescents and pregnant women, has become the global problem that leads to various awareness-raising programs and movements launched by the government to reduce the prevalence of anemia among its population.

Thus, the tendency towards social health care over women’s health in terms of anemia is the driving factor for the growth of the iron deficiency anemia treatment market in the world.

