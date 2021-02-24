Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Research Report 2021

Iron and Steel Slag Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Hot Method

Hot Boring Method

Roller Method

Others

By type hot method is the most commonly used type, with about 45.16% market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

Building/Construction

Railways

Fertilizers

Metallurgical

Others

By application, buiding/construction is the comparatively largest segment, with market share of 28.72% in 2018.

By Company

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

Nippon Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

HBIS Tangsteel

CRH

JFE Steel

Tata Steel

Levy

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Iron and Steel Slag Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Iron and Steel Slag

1.2 Iron and Steel Slag Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hot Method

1.2.3 Hot Boring Method

1.2.4 Roller Method

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Iron and Steel Slag Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building/Construction

1.3.3 Railways

1.3.4 Fertilizers

1.3.5 Metallurgical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Iron and Steel Slag Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Iron and Steel Slag Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Iron and Steel Slag Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Iron and Steel Slag Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Iron and Steel Slag Estimates and Forec

