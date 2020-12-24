Global IoT in Water Management Market 2020 to 2028 massive growth with key players are ABB, Arad Group, AquamatiX, Badger Meter, Honeywell Elster, Huawei

IoT in Water Management market is projected to grow at a CAGR +12% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

The Laser sensor is used to detect the water level. The Laser sensor is placed above the tank which continuously monitors the water level in real time. This information will be updated in the cloud and user can analyze the amount of water.

Smart Water Monitoring System for Real-Time Water Quality and Usage Monitoring. The Smart Water Quality meter checks the purity of portable water that the consumer receives, by measuring five qualitative parameters of water viz. pH, temperature, turbidity, dissolved oxygen and conductivity.

The use of such technology in the business world is no different. IoT devices record and transfer data to monitor important processes, give us new insights, boost efficiency, and allow companies to make more informed decisions.

Global IoT in Water Management Market Key Companies:-

ABB (Switzerland), Arad Group (Israel), AquamatiX (UK), Badger Meter (US), Honeywell Elster (US), Huawei (China), HydroPoint (US), IBM (US), i2O (UK), Itron (US), Oracle (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Sensus (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Suez (France), SenzIoT (India), TaKaDu (Israel), Trimble Water (US), and XENIUS (India).

Segmentation by water meter:-

AMR & AMI

Segmentation by application:-

EAM, Network Management, SCADA, Advanced Pressure Management, MDM, Smart Irrigation

By end-user:-

Commercial & Industrial, Residential

Global IoT in Water Management Market by Geography Analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

