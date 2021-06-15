Global IoT in Education Market Statistics, Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin, Dynamics, Competitive Landscaping

This market report comprises comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence. In addition, businesses can recognize the extent of the marketing problems, causes for failure of a particular product (if any) already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched. Markets at the local, regional and global levels are considered in this report. This market report also puts light on historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry.

Global IoT in education market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cloud based applications and adoption of e-learning platforms and services.

Overview

IoT in education can be defined as the technology, and set of applications that is used for smart learning solutions, through which textbooks are combined and transformed into web-based sites that also incorporate visual aids, additional accompanying materials such as texts, articles & publications. It also involves the assessment of individuals on their performances on tests and other practical applications. The educational apps are enhancing IoT in education helping both teachers and students in creating 3D graphics textbooks which contain videos and provide the capability to take notes.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the IoT in education market are Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, SAP SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Unit4, SAMSUNG, LearnZillion, brightwheel, Certica Solutions, Examity Inc., Knowre, AltSchool, Quad Learning Inc., Galvanize Inc. and littleBits Electronics Inc.

Key Market Segmentation

Global IoT in Education Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets & Mobile Devices, Displays, Security & Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems, Others), End-User (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global IoT in Education market

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of IoT in Education , Applications of IoT in Education , Market Segment by Regions

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of IoT in Education , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, IoT in Education Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type 12µm, 18µm, 35µm, Other, Market Trend by Application Double sided FPC, Single sided FPC, Lithium batteries, Other

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 12, IoT in Education Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, IoT in Education sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

