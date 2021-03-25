Global IoT Healthcare Market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global IoT Healthcare Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. Global IoT Healthcare Market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. Report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Also, Global IoT Healthcare Market report analyzes competitive progress such as joint projects, planned alliances, mergers and acquirements, new product developments, and research and developments.

“Global IoT Healthcare Market” is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 263.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2083.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global IoT Healthcare Market By Component, {Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services (System Integration Services, Professional Services, Support and Maintenance Services)}, Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Near Field Communication (NFC), Satellite), End Users (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Research and Diagnostics Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global IoT Healthcare Market

Internet of things healthcare, consists of different medical devices, systems and programming and had an effect on the overall healthcare sector which has been massively beneficial in remote clinical monitoring, chronic disease management and personal fitness monitoring and by giving more time to patients for interacting with their doctors.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Medtronic launched Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) with TruRhythm Detection; it is an advanced cardiac monitor with high accuracy to efficiently identify abnormal heartbeats. The device communicates wirelessly with a patient’s bedside monitor, which uploads device data to the Medtronic CareLink network. This helped the company to offer highest quality products and services to deliver clinical and economic value to its consumers.

In February 2017, Royal Philips launched the IntelliVue Guardian solution featured with connectivity with the Philips Wearable Biosensor for the detection of subtle signs of patient deterioration in hospitals. This launch helped the company to bring the clinical benefits of predictive trend analytics to patients at hospital and home.

Competitive Analysis:

Global IoT healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IOT healthcare market are Medtronic (Ireland), Cisco Inc (US). GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), STANLEY Healthcare (USA), Capsule Technologies, Inc (USA), IBM Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.,(Europe), Microsoft (US),.(US), SAP affiliate company (Germany), AdhereTech (US), Cerner Corporation (US), PhysIQ(US). Meru Health(US), LifeFuels Inc (USA), Keriton (US), CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC. (US), ConnectedHealth (Singapore)

Market Drivers

Implementation of IoT solutions for reduced cost of care act as a driver to the market.

Rise in investment for healthcare IoT solutions act as a driving agent for the market.

Market Restraints

Lack of competence in deploying IoT solutions act as restraints to the market.

The lack of governance standards in IoT healthcare market act as restraints.

Global IoT Healthcare Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component, global IoT healthcare market is segmented into medical device, systems and software and services. Medical devices are sub segmented into wearable external medical devices, implanted medical devices and stationary medical devices.

On the basis of application, global IoT healthcare market is segmented into telemedicine, clinical operations and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring and medication management.

On the basis of connectivity technology, global IoT healthcare market is segmented into bluetooth low energy, wi-fi, cellular, near field communication (NFC) and satellite.

On the basis of end users, global IoT healthcare market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, clinical research organization (cro), research and diagnostics laboratories.

On the basis of geography, global IoT healthcare market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Global IoT Healthcare Market – Competitive Analysis:

Global IoT Healthcare Market – Major Market Competitors:

