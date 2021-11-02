Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The market for IoT medical devices reached a value of nearly $18.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% from 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% to nearly $69.7 billion by 2023.Growth is mainly due to increasing access to these devices through online platforms and a rapid decline in their prices owing to manufacturers passing on a significant drop in the prices of components. Increasing awareness of the benefits of these devices will also contribute to explosive growth. Skills shortages, high costs associated with the development of IoT healthcare devices and regulatory hurdles are potential threats.

The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market consists of manufacturers’ sales of healthcare devices that use IoT enabled technology. IoT is defined as a network of physical objects supported by technology and sensors for electronic data communication. IoT healthcare devices are medical devices which are equipped with IoT enabled technology such as wireless technology to assess and monitor patient’s health.

The iot enabled healthcare equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the iot enabled healthcare equipment market are Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market is segmented by type, and by geography.

By Type – The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market is segmented by type into

a) Diagnostic Equipment

b) Implanted Devices

c) Wearable Devices

The iot enabled healthcare equipment market report describes and explains the global iot enabled healthcare equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The iot enabled healthcare equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global iot enabled healthcare equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global iot enabled healthcare equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

