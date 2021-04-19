Global Invisible Orthodontics Market is expected to reach USD 12,607.80 million by 2028 | 3M, Candid Care Co., Henry Schein Orthodontics (a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc.), TP Orthodontics, Inc., G&H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market is expected to reach USD 12,607.80 million by 2028 | 3M, Candid Care Co., Henry Schein Orthodontics (a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc.), TP Orthodontics, Inc., G&H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for invisible orthodontics in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Align Technology, Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 45% to 50%. The company has gained outstanding sales through providing invisible orthodontics.

In December 2020, ALIGNERCO announced that it has launched its innovative product named NightOnly clear aligners which are clear aligners for discreet night time. This new range of aligners launched by the company in affordable price in the U.S. has increased its credibility in the market leading to increased demand for the products in the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

3M

Candid Care Co.

Henry Schein Orthodontics (a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc.)

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

DynaFlex

American Orthodontics

Align Technology, Inc.

rocky mountain orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Ortho-Care (UK) Ltd

FORESTADENT – Bernhard Foerster GmbH

Trends Impacting the Invisible Orthodontics Market

Now the question is which other regions Align Technology, Inc., SmileDirectClub and 3M are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North America invisible orthodontics market and the market leaders targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The invisible orthodontics market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Align Technology, Inc., SmileDirectClub and 3M as they are the top dominating companies in invisible orthodontics having maximum number of products. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global invisible orthodontics market.

