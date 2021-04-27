Global Investment Casting Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Application and forecast Analysis Report 2020-2027

The report on Investment Casting Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Investment Casting Market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the Investment Casting Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Investment Casting Market.

Global Investment Casting Market

Investment casting is also referred as lost wax casting which is a precision casting process used to create metal parts from alloy that includes, bronze, aluminum, cast iron, magnesium, stainless steel, and tool steel, etc. It is classified into two types such as Sodium Silicate Process, and Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process).

The increase in demand for investment castings from aerospace and defense industry especially in commercial transports, regional jets, military aircraft, and launch of vehicles which expected to drive the global investment casting market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in adoption of investment castings in various end-use industrial applications is another driving factor which expected to fuel the market growth. Also, growing technological advancements such as integration of automation in the investment casting process is likely to encourage manufacturers to reduce lead time and optimize efficiency will positively influence the global investment casting market growth during this forecast timeline. Large scale organizations are increasingly adopting multiple robotic arms to perform activities like wax removal, shell building, and wax model designing. The shift toward automation is expected to drive the growth of global investment casting market.

High initial cost required for producing wax patterns and shell models for casting particular parts and cost of installing customized equipment for desired components are expected to hamper the global investment casting market growth over the forecast period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Signicast, Taizhou Xinyu Precision Manufacture Co. Ltd, Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal, Georg Fischer Ltd., Precision Castparts Corp, Zollern GmbH and Co. KG, Alcoa Corporation, Impro Precision Industries Limited, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Inc., MetalTek International, etc

The Investment Casting Market has been explored in segments. type, Components, and distribution channel are some of the areas where the market has been studied. The regional outlook section specifically mentions the progress of the Investment Casting Market. Clients can identify several windows which allow the regional markets to vent out, registering impressive revenues. America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East Asia and Africa, and Rest of the World (RoW) are regional segments of the Investment Casting Market. Market vendors are profiled from credible sources like industry whitepapers, annual reports, financial reports, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) that comprise Chief Executive Officer (CEO), sales directors, general managers, product managers, R&D directors, and others. The latest news concerning the Investment Casting Market is highlighted in the news update section.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Military

Industrial Gas Turbines

General Industry Machinery

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

