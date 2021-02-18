Global Inulin Market Will Reach USD 1.86 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Inulin Market by Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The inulin market is expected to grow from USD 1.10 billion in 2020 to USD 1.86 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Europe held the largest market share of 38.6% in the year 2020, owing to favorable regulatory policies for the incorporation of functional ingredients for food & beverages. North-America is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the growing pharmaceutical application in the U.S. Growing dairy production and the pharmaceutical industry will drive the market in the Mexico region. South Korea is also one of the fastest-growing region, owing to the high dependence on imported food and trend of unhealthy lifestyle. The Latin America region is expected to project significant growth due to Brazil’s increasing consumption of dairy products. The Asia-Pacific region will grow due to the growth of end-use industries like food & beverages and pharmaceutical. India and China hold the largest market share in the region, owing to the benefit from government policies, increase in functional food demand, and growing per-capita income. The Middle East and Africa will grow, owing to the growth in the food & beverages industry.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419212/request-sample

Some of the notable players in the market are Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Shandong Baolingbao Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Beneo-Orafti SA, The Green Labs LLC, Jarrow Formulas, Dingxi Longhai Dairy Co., Ltd, Cargill Incorporated, Fenchem Inc., Wuxi CIMA Science Co. Ltd, The Tierra Group, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd, Sensus B.V, Adept Impex Private Limited, and Keminterpharm. In April 2019, Beneco announced production of organic inulin from chicory roots fibre. This will provide inulin derived from chicory roots at a competitive prices as compared to the organic inulin from various other sources.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into dietary supplements, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverages segment is further classified into bakery & confectionery, meat products, cereals, and others. The food & beverage segment held the largest share of 45.7% in the year 2020 due to the increasing functional ingredient demand that is used for enhancing gut health function and sugar level reduction, rising consumer awareness, increasing dairy production, and use of food & beverages as natural ingredients in construction, animal feed, and coating industries. The rising demand for dairy products such as yogurts, cheese, and ice-creams will force manufacturers to increase production capacity, thus propelling the market for the food & beverages segment.

The factor influencing the market growth are growing development for the benefits of inulin, increasing awareness towards health-friendly foods, growing demand for naturally derived ingredients, growing dairy industry, and growth in pharmaceutical sector. The factors restraining the market growth are presence of other dietary fibers and prebiotic ingredients, high R&D cost, lack of awareness about inulin, and growing chicory roots production.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/inulin-market-by-application-dietary-supplements-food-419212.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com