Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global intravenous infusion pumps market is expected to decline from $2.26 billion in 2020 to $2.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.8%. The decline in the market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The intravenous infusion pumps market is expected to reach $2.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Request For The Sample Of The Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3305&type=smp

The intravenous infusion pumps market consists of sales of intravenous infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture intravenous infusion pumps. An intravenous infusion pump is a medical device that provides regulated quantities of fluids, such as nutrients and medicines, into the body of the patient.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Intravenous Infusion Pump Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravenous-infusion-pump-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The intravenous infusion pump market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the intravenous infusion pump market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi, Smiths Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., and IRadimed Corporation.

The global intravenous infusion pumps market is segmented –

1) By Product: Volumetric, Syringe, Enteral, Ambulatory, IV Disposables, Others

2) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Treatment Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others

3) By Application: Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Others

Read More On The Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravenous-infusion-pump-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The intravenous infusion pump market report describes and explains the global intravenous infusion pump market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The intravenous infusion pump report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global intravenous infusion pump market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global intravenous infusion pump market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Characteristics Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Product Analysis Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model