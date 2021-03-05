Global Intrauterine Devices Market is projected to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027

The global Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) market is estimated to have reached USD 4.23 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The intrauterine devices market is likely to grow in the forecast timeframe due to the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, along with the supportive government initiatives and private firms for the prevention of unwanted abortions and pregnancies. These devices are gaining popularity as they are effective, safe, long-acting, and eliminate the need for other contraceptives.

Growth Drivers

Growing awareness regarding the use of IUDs

The IUD is a contraceptive method in the group of long-acting reversible contraception and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of IUDs is acting as the major driving factor for the market, as it is highly effective and safe. Although it is the most widely used reversible method in the world. Furthermore, satisfaction rates rank high among IUD users in the United States (US) compared to other methods, and complication rates are low. The IUD has been emerged as a first-line recommendation for pregnant women with heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, and need for menstrual suppression.

Technological innovations leading to effective contraception

The recent developments in intrauterine technology, smaller frameless copper, and levonorgestrel-releasing devices can help in raising the prevalence of pregnancy. The adolescents and young nulliparous women contribute disproportionately to the epidemic of unintended pregnancies, so, long-acting methods of contraception, particularly IUDs, should be considered as first-line choices for an interval, emergency, and immediate post-oral contraception in this population of women. Also, technology advancements are contributing significantly to the market growth. These devices have less impact on the menstrual pattern after the first few months.

Recent Development

In Feb 2020, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Twirla (levonorgestrel and Ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system. TWIRLA is indicated as a method of contraception for use in women of reproductive potential with a BMI < 30 kg/m2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate.

Recently, Bayer announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Kyleen (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 19.5 mg, a progestin-containing intrauterine system (IUS), for the prevention of pregnancy for up to five years.

Competitive landscape

The Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that provides varied IUDs products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) market are Allergan PLC, Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., DKT International, Egemen International, Mona Lisa NV, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, and SMB Corporation of India. OCON Medical, Pregna, SMB Corporation, HLL Lifecare, HRA Pharma, Besins HealthCare and others prominent players.

In the Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, India, Rest of APAC, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA, Rest of Europe, GCC Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By End User and By Region Key Players Allergan PLC, Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., DKT International, Egemen International, Mona Lisa NV, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, and SMB Corporation of India. OCON Medical, Pregna, SMB Corporation, HLL Lifecare, HRA Pharma, Besins HealthCare and others.

By Type

Hormonal Intrauterine Device

Copper Intrauterine Device PET

By End User

Hospitals

Gynecology

Community Healthcare Center

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

