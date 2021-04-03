Global Intracranial pressure monitors Market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028| RAUMEDIC AG; Vittamed; Sophysa Ltd.; Orsan Medical Technologies; and Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

Intracranial pressure is measured in two ways. One way is to place a small, hollow tube (catheter) into the fluid-filled space in the brain (ventricle). Other times, a small, hollow device (bolt) is placed through the skull into the space just between the skull and the brain.

The intraventricular catheter is the most accurate monitoring method. To insert an intraventricular catheter, a hole is drilled through the skull. The catheter is inserted through the brain into the lateral ventricle. This area of the brain contains cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

Key Players in the Industry listed below:-

By Technique:-

Invasive

External Ventricular Drainage (EVD)

Microtransducer ICP Monitoring

Noninvasive

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography

Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD)

Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter

MRI/CT

Fundoscopy (papilledema)

By Application:-

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Others (cerebral edema, CNS infection, etc.)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with Intracranial pressure monitors market trends, sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate in these regions, covering.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

