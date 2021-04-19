Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Improvement in internet structure, the addition of high-definition channels, hybrid services, and bundle offers from the telecommunications domain are the key factors that are driving the growth of the IPTV market across the globe. Improvement in the internet structure such as faster and more economical broadband services have now made the internet protocol television much easily accessible to the target customers. Furthermore, high definition channels and offers from the service providers also play a major role in attracting the target customers resulting in the exponential growth of the IPTV market globally.

Moreover, telecom operators are focusing on launching broadband access that acts as a replacement for the declining voice business, impacted by mobile substitution. Product promotion is also getting a boost through the IPTV market because of the huge demand. These factors are thereby pertaining to the growth of the IPTV market across the globe.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally industry players are leveraging market growth through the development of innovative solutions in the IPTV market. Furthermore, it has been observed that the key players in the IPTV market are maintaining low subscription fees, offering bundled packages along with more provisions in rural areas. Moreover, a small number of companies supply the latest IPTV systems and are working towards the expansion of their product portfolio and improved services.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, the IPTV market in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period since the IPTV market in this region has reached its maturity point as there are immense subscribers and services. Moreover, it has been observed that the operators have now started to offer subscriptions at lower prices to retain the market in this region at an extensive rate.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the largest market and expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to extensive acceptance of the IPTV due to the improved broadband services, increasing adoption of mobile devices from a large number of customers, and increasing penetration of internet-based services. For instance, in India government has initiated a digital India plan that is further strengthening the growth of the IPTV market in this region at an extensive rate.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the IPTV market are investing in improving the quality of their product by developing the latest technologies and enhancing their market base by increasing their product portfolio. Furthermore, Telecom operators are delivering a comprehensive “TV Everywhere” service with the growing popularity of internet-based TV service. Some of the prominent players in the IPTV market include AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telecom, Sky plc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sterlitetech Technologies Ltd., Tripleplay Broadband Pvt Ltd., and Ericsson AB.

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/internet-protocol-television-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…