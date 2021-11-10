Global Internet Of Things Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global internet of things (IoT) market reached a value of nearly $244,473.44 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $244,473.44 million in 2020 to $767,297.51 million in 2025 at a rate of 25.7%. The internet of things (IoT) market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 and reach $ 1,655,568.32 million in 2030.

The internet of things (IoT) market consists of sales of internet of things (IoT) systems and related services by entities that develop internet of things (IoT) systems. The internet of things (IoT), is a collection of interconnected smart devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects or people supplied with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transmit data across a network without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

The internet of things market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the internet of things market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Bosch Software Innovation GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

The internet of things (IoT) market is segmented by platform, by end- use industry, by application and by geography.

By Platform-

The internet of things (IoT) market is segmented by platform into

a) Device Management

b) Application Management

c) Network Management

By End-Use Industry-

The internet of things (IoT) market is segmented by end- use into

a) BFSI

b) Retail

c) Government

d) Healthcare

e) Manufacturing

f) Transportation

g) IT and Telecom

h) Others

By Application

The internet of things (IoT) market is segmented by application into

a) Building And Home Automation

b) Smart Energy And Utilities

c) Smart Manufacturing

d) Connected Logistics

e) Smart Retail

f) Smart Mobility And Transportation

g) Others

The internet of things market report describes and explains the global internet of things market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The internet of things report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global internet of things market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global internet of things market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

