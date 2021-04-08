Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 44.7% by 2027 owing to Rising investment into Technologies by the insurance Sector across the Globe, says Absolute Markets Insights

Growing rate of digitization across industries has also impacted the insurance industry, which is indicated through rapid adoption of technologies such as internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain and big data and analytics amongst others. The implementation of IoT enabled systems across homes, cars, and manufacturing units among other essentials enables insurers to safeguard consumers against any risk by offering coverage for the commodity insured as well as minimizing the risk burden on both, the client and themselves. This has influenced high investment by insurance companies towards internet of Things (IoT) solutions including sensors and devices. For instance, Aviva’s venture capital investment segment, invested in Cocoon Labs Ltd, an IoT device manufacturing firm. The company provides smart home security devices, which is designed to send notifications and alerts to customers on detection of any unusual activity within the property premises. Aviva is provides this device along with its home insurance product for offering better safety to the customers and ensuring less risk burden.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=430

Similarly, in 2019, aetna, an American healthcare insurance provider, announced their strategic partnership with Apple to offer its clients with the Apple watch at a subsidized rate. This device would be integrated with exclusive iOS health applications for monitoring client’s health and alerting them to undertake necessary treatment on time to avoid any adverse implications. This rising investment by insurance companies on strategic partnerships with internet of things (IoT) technological firms to integrate the solutions and products with their offering is contributing towards the growth of global internet of things (IoT) insurance market. In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the market. Insurance companies across developing countries like India have recorded to implement technologies in their product offering for enhancing customer satisfaction and strengthening their position in the global market. For instance, in 2018, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Ltd, launched internet of things based personal accident insurance coverage product for school children. The insurance product extended coverage to the children during their school travelling time in a registered bus. The IoT based device, which is inserted in the identity cards of the children, aid in tracking of the bus on real-time basis through GPS. This has enabled the company to enhance safety for each child individually while simultaneously minimizing their claims ratio over the years. Thus, rising investment by companies to develop innovative IoT based insurance product is expected to influence the growth of internet of things (IoT) insurance market in the region over the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=430

The rising adoption of technology-based insurance products across various industry segment such as manufacturing and automotive amongst others, is expected to influence the growth of the internet of things (IoT) insurance market over the forecast period. According to a Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA), 20% of insurance companies have been engaged in undertaking extensive research and development on deploying IoT projects. This rising investment initiatives across the insurance sector towards research and development for adoption of technology-based insurance models is expected to contribute to the growth of the global internet of things (IoT) insurance market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global internet of things (IoT) insurance market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=430

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market:

By Offering

Solution

Application and Platforms

Middleware

Infrastructure and Protocols

Services

By Application

Connected car

Connected Home

Connected Health

Connected Industrials

Connected Supply Chain

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Internet-of-things-IoT-Insurance-Market-2019-2027-430

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424