Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Future Forecast Report 2021 with Latest Industry Developments 2027

Internet of things (IoT) Healthcare Market is forecasted to grow at 29.65% for 2019 with factors such as dearth of proper infrastructure and high cost of the technology hampering the market growth.

Internet of things (IoT) healthcare market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the Asia- Pacific region. Increasing healthcare services and technological advancement is expected to enhance the market growth in the region.

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the internet of things (IoT) healthcare market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing adoption of cost control measure in healthcare, increasing adoption of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity and rising focus on active patient engagement and patient-centric care.

Now the question is which are the regions that internet of things (IoT) healthcare market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target Asia- Pacific developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is becoming more competitive every year with medical devices currently being the largest market component for the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the internet of things (IoT) healthcare market.

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Development

Zebra Technologies announced the acquisition of Temptime in January 2019 which will help the company to enhance their healthcare business. This acquisition will help the company to advance their temperature monitoring abilities which will help the company to strengthen their market position.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

CISCO SYSTEMS INC

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Medtronic

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Proteus Digital Health

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

SAP SE

PhysIQ

AdhereTech

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

ABB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Siemens

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Oracle

Gartner, Inc.

FUJITSU

Scope of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

Internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the Internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into medical devices, systems and software and services. Based on application, the market is segmented into telemedicine, clinical operations and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management and others. Connectivity technology segment of the market is divided into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low energy (BLE), ZigBee, near field communication (NFC), cellular and satellite. End- user segment is divided into hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, clinical research organization (CRO), government and defense institutions, and research &diagnostics laboratories.

The IoT-enabled devices made remote monitoring conceivable in the healthcare sector, wreaking the capacity to keep patients safe and healthy and motivating doctors to deliver exceptional care. Today, patients can interact with the doctors more efficiently. IoT has transformed the healthcare industry by decreasing the healthcare cost and offering better treatment outcomes. They are widely used in applications such as medication management, connected imaging, clinical operations & workflow management, telemedicine and others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Research Methodology: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global Vs Regional Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

