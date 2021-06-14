Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market 2021-2027 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period 2026
Internet of things (IoT) refers to internet enabled cloud based system which consists of various devices and sensors which integrate the whole system on one platform. This system can represent objects digitally. With the technological advancements in the field of healthcare, the integration of IoT is being adopted globally. IoT in healthcare enables medication management, workflow management, connected imaging and telemedicine which increase the efficiency of working of hospitals and clinics.
Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market are CISCO SYSTEMS INC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Proteus Digital Health, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP SE, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Resideo Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle, Gartner, Inc. and FUJITSU among others.
Segmentation : Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market
By Component
Medical Devices
Wearable External Medical Devices
Implanted Medical Devices
Stationary Medical Devices
Systems and Software
Remote Device Management
Network Bandwidth Management
Data Analytics
Application Security
Network Security
Services
System Integration Services
Professional Services
Support and Maintenance Services
By Application
Telemedicine
Store-And-Forward Telemedicine
Remote Patient Monitoring
Interactive Telemedicine
Clinical Operations and Workflow Management
Connected Imaging
Inpatient Monitoring
Medication Management
Others
By Connectivity Technology
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
ZigBee
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Cellular
Satellite
By End User
Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics
Clinical Research Organization (CRO)
Government and Defense Institutions
Research and Diagnostics Laboratories
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Switzerland
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
