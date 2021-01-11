Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market 2021 Outlook – Ready For Prosperous Growth By Revenue Till 2026||GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health
Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.
Global Internet-of-Medical-Things market research report helps staying informed about the trends and opportunities in the Medical Devices industry very easily and quickly by saving a lot of time. As this market research report is formulated by taking into account and thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business, it results into an excellent outcome. Besides, the report systematically gathers the information about influencing factors for the Medical Devices industry which contains customer behaviour, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. The vital market insights of the Internet-of-Medical-Things business report helps business make data-driven decisions as well as guarantees maximum return on investment (ROI).
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market are LifeFuels Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; VitalConnect; Ekso Bionics; BL Healthcare, Inc; BioSerenity; Preventice Solutions, Inc.; Lenovo; Vitls Inc.; AliveCor, Inc. and Chrono Therapeutics Inc.
Market Drivers
- Increasing adoption of wearable devices and real-time healthcare service provision with the adoption of IoMT; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
- Cutback on expenditure incurred by patients due to a reduction of visitation to the physician, as IoMT helps in continuous monitoring of health in individuals
Market Restraints
- Concerns regarding privacy of data amid growing levels of hacking and unauthorized access; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
- Concerns associated with the lack of infrastructure and requirement of skilled professionals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician’s with patient information.
- In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devices.
Key points mentioned
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market with Contact Information
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
Segmentation: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market
By Product Type
- Smart Wearable Devices
- Home-Use Medical Devices
- Point-Of-Care Kits
By Services
- On-Premise Based Services
- Cloud-Based Services
By Application
- Real-Time Monitoring
- End-to-End Connectivity
- Data Assortment & Analysis
- Tracking & Alerts
- Remote Medical Assistance
By End-User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Research Institutes & Academics
- Homecare
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
