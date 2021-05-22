Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market 2021 Briefing, Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast To 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. Report delivers a far-reaching market research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints evaluated in this report gives clear understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also offer estimations about the future usage. Report covers the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The reliable Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market report brings together high quality global market research and wide-ranging multi-country industry specific knowledge of analysts. With a team of multi-lingual analysts and skilled project managers, the report serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, application modelling, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. This report makes it easy to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis.

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Analysis) @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market&pm

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market are LifeFuels Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; VitalConnect; Ekso Bionics; BL Healthcare, Inc; BioSerenity; Preventice Solutions, Inc.; Lenovo; Vitls Inc.; AliveCor, Inc. and Chrono Therapeutics Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market By Product Type (Smart Wearable Devices, Home-Use Medical Devices, Point-Of-Care Kits), Services (On-Premise Based Services, Cloud-Based Services)Application (Real-Time Monitoring, End-to-End Connectivity, Data Assortment & Analysis, Tracking & Alerts, Remote Medical Assistance),End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academics, Homecare) , Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market

Internet- of- Medical- Things (IoMT) is a specific category of applications of the Internet of Things for healthcare services. This technology enables the interconnectivity of medical devices over a common network which results in exchange of valuable patient information helping in better delivery of healthcare services. IoMT involves designing of specified health solutions depending on the data collected through wearable medical devices.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of wearable devices and real-time healthcare service provision with the adoption of IoMT; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Cutback on expenditure incurred by patients due to a reduction of visitation to the physician, as IoMT helps in continuous monitoring of health in individuals

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding privacy of data amid growing levels of hacking and unauthorized access; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns associated with the lack of infrastructure and requirement of skilled professionals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market?pm

Segmentation: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market

By Product Type

Smart Wearable Devices

Home-Use Medical Devices

Point-Of-Care Kits

By Services

On-Premise Based Services

Cloud-Based Services

By Application

Real-Time Monitoring

End-to-End Connectivity

Data Assortment & Analysis

Tracking & Alerts

Remote Medical Assistance

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes & Academics

Homecare

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician’s with patient information.

In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devices.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

For More Insights Get FREE Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market&pm

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com