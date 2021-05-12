Global Intelligent Waste Management Market 2021-28 immense growth with prominent key players are Bigbelly Inc., BIN-e, Covanta Holding Corporation, Enevo, Evoeco

Waste management leads to the demolition of waste conducted by recycling and landfilling. Deep learning and the Internet of things (IoT) confer an agile solution in classification and real-time data monitoring, respectively. The proposed method employs IoT and Bluetooth connectivity for data monitoring.

Intelligent waste management is characterized by the usage of technology in order to be more efficient when it comes to managing waste. This makes it possible to plan more efficient routes for the trash collectors who empty the bins, but also lowers the chance of any bin being full for over a week!

First, the rubbish is placed into the container, and the sensor measures its capacity. The compactor then compresses the rubbish and measures the compacted trash resistance. Finally, notifications are sent via e-mail or SMS when the bin is full and ready to be emptied.

Utilizes technology to take the concern out of our waste disposal by first generating data on how much waste we produce and collect initially, and then using this data and implementing more efficient ways to reduce waste in the future via separation and recycling.

Smart bins are an intelligent waste management system. They have wireless ultrasonic fill-level sensors embedded inside which detect how full the bin is and then, through the IoT, this data is sent to a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform.

The most common IoT application in waste management operations currently is the automated route optimization of garbage pickup trucks. These trucks generally follow a specific route every day to collect trash.

Key Players of Global Intelligent Waste Management Market:-

Bigbelly Inc.

BIN-e

Covanta Holding Corporation

Enevo

Evoeco

IBM Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Smartbin

By Types:-

Chemical Treatment ,

Biological Treatment ,

Landfill

Others

By Method:-

Collection

Processing

Disposal

By Applications:-

Urban management ,

Facilities ,

Environmental Governance

Others

Geography of Global Intelligent Waste Management Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

This report offers deep-dive description on recent market trends and technological advancements that impact growth in market.

Global Intelligent Waste Management Market TOC:-

Chapter1: Market Overview

Chapter2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter3: Intelligent Waste Management market Development Trend

Chapter4: manufacturer Analysis

Chapter5: Intelligent Waste Management market Manufacturing process and Cost structure

Chapter6: Production, Supply, Sales Demand, Market Status and Forecast

Chapter7: Market key manufacturers

Chapter8: Up and Downstream Industry Analysis

Chapter9: Marketing Strategy of Intelligent Waste Management Market Analysis

Chapter10: Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter11: New Project Investment, Feasibility, Analysis

Chapter12: Appendix

