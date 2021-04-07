Global Intelligent Power Module Market Report Analysis 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global intelligent power module (IPM) market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019.

An intelligent power module (IPM) is a high-performance module that is widely used to combine high-speed and low-loss insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), protection circuits as well as diode power devices with integrated gate drives in a single housing. It is highly integrated to optimize the distribution and utilization of electrical power across data centers. Its deployment aids in reducing the overall design and manufacturing costs while significantly improving reliability and system performance. It also provides enhanced temperature monitoring, voltage regulation and load distribution. Consequently, it is widely used across numerous industries for diverse application segments, including elevators, consumer electronics, servo drives, inverters, and heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC).

Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient consumer electronics across the globe. This can be accredited to the rising environmental consciousness among the masses and their inflating disposable incomes, along with the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. The increasing digitization across numerous industry verticals is providing a further thrust to their uptake. Since these devices are extensively integrated with IPM for improving their overall performance, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. There has also been a considerable rise in the demand for renewable energy resources on account of the enhanced focus on sustainable development. This has impelled players to invest in the development of renewable power infrastructure on the global level.

IPMs are widely being used in these energy plants as crucial components of the photovoltaic (PV) and on-shore and off-shore wind turbine inverters, which is acting as a major growth-induing factor. The market is further driven by the increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles among masses. IPMs form a crucial component of these vehicles that assist in reducing the carbon emission levels and enhancing the overall energy efficiency of the automobiles. Moreover, the advent of innovative IPMs integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) systems is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market as these variants are expected to offer real-time network simulation and performance analysis to the end users. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the voltage rating, the market has been divided into upto 600V, 601V-1200V and more than 1200V.

Based on the current rating, the market has been classified into upto 100A, 101A-600A and above 600A.

On the basis of the circuit configuration, the market has been categorized into 6-PAC, 7-PAC and others.

Based on the power device, the market has been bifurcated into IGBT and MOSFET.

On the basis of the application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, servo drives, transportation, renewable energy and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Fuji Electric Co.,LTD., Future Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd, SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co KG, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

