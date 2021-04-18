Global Intelligent Network Market Growth, Trends, Demand and Development in Coming Years Industry Insights by Application (Traffic Prediction and Classification, Performance Prediction and Configuration Extrapolation, Information Cognition, and Resource Management and Network Adoption), by End-User (Managed Network Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers and Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises)

The global intelligent network market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2018 – 2024). An intelligent network is a network that delivers precise technical competencies and this system is associated with telecom networks as technological advancements are expanding the proficiencies of his segment beyond facilitation of phone calls.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into traffic prediction and classification, performance prediction and configuration extrapolation, information cognition, and resource management and network adoption.

On the basis of end-user, the intelligent network market is segmented into managed network service providers, telecom service providers, cloud service providers and others. Among these segments, the cloud service provider is expected to witness fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the intelligent network market across the globe is categorized into large and small and medium enterprises. Among these two segments, the small and medium enterprises are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of artificial intelligence and cloud systems are the key trends observed in the intelligent network market. Furthermore, mounting demand from business organizations to monitor smooth functioning of its business activities along with delivery of appropriate services to its clients are other trends observed in the market, globally.

The introduction of latest technologies that includes 5G, cloud and IoT is rapidly increasing the complexity of networks, which is driving the growth of intelligent network market across the globe. With the advent of latest technologies, the IT experts are progressively updating their techniques and adopting these technological developments in order to aid newly developed tools such as intelligent network.

Reduced skill and proficiency in artificial intelligence-based networking is expected to hinder the growth of the intelligent network industry across the globe.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth of intelligent network market in this region is attributed towards increasing number of service providers of cloud and telecom operators that are expansively depending upon artificial intelligence assisted solutions.