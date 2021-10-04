Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is expected to grow from $16.1 billion in 2019 to $17.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak as people with diabetes are at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors devices and equipment market consists of sales of insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors and related services. Insulin pens are reusable pen-like tools used to inject desired a dose of insulin into the blood of a diabetic patient. Insulin helps to ensure that glucose levels in the patient’s blood are appropriate. Insulin syringes are the reusable devices used to inject insulin which is specifically made for self-administration. Insulin pumps and injectors are the devices which are used to deliver insulin continuously throughout the day to the diabetic patient and maintain blood glucose levels.

The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market are Novo Nordisk A/S , Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic plc , Abbott, Insulet Corporation, Sanofi, Roche, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd, Becton, Animas Corporation , Ypsomed Holding AG , Dickinson and Company, Valeritas, Inc, MannKind Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd. , B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD.

The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market is segmented –

1) By Type: Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes.

2) By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Others.

3) By Pens: Reusable, Disposable,.

4) By Pumps: Tubed Pumps, Tubeless Pumps.

The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market report describes and explains the global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

