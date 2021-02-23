Global Insulin Delivery System Market || keyplayers Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S,

The report “Global Insulin Delivery System Market, By Product (Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Insulin Syringe, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Diabetes Specialty Clinics, and Retail Channels), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global insulin Delivery System market is projected to grow from US$ 17.86 billion in 2020 to US$ 38.7 billion by 2029. Increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe is driving the global insulin delivery system market. Further, rising geriatric population coupled with increase in obesity associated with rising improper diet expected to be key factors holding a positive impact on the market growth.

On April 27, 2019, Medtronic plc launched insulin pump system for Type 1 diabetes patients.

In March 2018, Ypsomed Holding AG launched “The mylife YpsoPump” insulin pump.

The global insulin Delivery System market accounted for US$ 17.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.0 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region.

By product, the insulin pen segment is dominated in the global insulin delivery system market due to technological advancements with regard to insulin pens for better administration of insulin.

By distribution channel, the hospital segment is accounted for largest share in terms of revenue in the global insulin delivery system market. This is owing to growing investments by hospitals in advanced insulin delivery devices to increase the efficiency of insulin administration.

By region, North America insulin delivery system market is expected to account for largest share in terms of revenue in the global insulin delivery system market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of diabetes along with growing demand for technological advanced insulin delivery system in countries of the region. Asia Pacific insulin delivery system market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global insulin delivery system market.

The prominent player operating in the global insulin delivery system market includes ELI Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic plc, Sanofi S.A, Johnson & Johnson, Insulet Corporation, and Biocon Limited.

