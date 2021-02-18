Global Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Will Reach USD 1.62 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing AidsMarket by Category (Instrument Landing System CAT I, Instrument Landing System CAT II, Instrument Landing System CAT III), Visual Landing Aids (Approach Lighting, Taxiway Lighting, Runway Lighting), Technology (Incandescent Light, LED), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, andForecast 2021 to 2028



The global instrument landing system and visual landing aids market is expected to grow from USD 1.62 billion in 2020 to USD 2.45 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the major market share of 38.62% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as increasing passenger traffic, rapid infrastructure development, high airfield congestion at busy airports, and rising airport construction & expansion activities. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global instrument landing system and visual landing aids market are ADB Airfield Solutions, LLC, ATG Airports, Ltd, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Systems Interface Ltd, Astronics Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Multi Electric Manufacturing Inc., and SAAB Sensis, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global instrument landing system and visual landing aids market.

The category segment consists of Instrument Landing System CAT I, Instrument Landing System CAT II, and Instrument Landing System CAT III. Instrument Landing System CAT I dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.75% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like rising airport construction & expansion activities, increasing passenger traffic, and the requirement for better runway operational efficiency. Based on visual landing aids, the global market has been segmented into approach lighting, taxiway lighting, and runway lighting. The runaway lighting segment held the majority market share in 2020. On the basis of technology, the instrument landing system and visual landing aids market has been divided into incandescent light and LED. LED dominated the market and held the largest market share of 61.86% in the year 2020. LEDs offer various advantages over incandescent lighting such as higher energy efficiency, more brightness, and less radiant heat. LEDs are comparatively more energy efficient and consume less power as the energy is not wasted on generating radiant heat. The LED segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR over the coming years.

