Global Insoles Market to Gain Traction with 3D Printed Insoles Through 2031

The footwear industry has observed impressive developments in the past few years and has made available enhancement to the insoles market, thereby driving expansion in the insoles market. Retail insoles market is also observing a positive growth, and gaining massive momentum; therefore, providing an impetus to the insoles market. The global market for insoles is anticipated to grow at more than 7% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The increase is taking place owing to the demand for the 3D printed insoles, which are customized mainly to cater to the specific requirements of the consumers. The manufacturing of 3D printed insoles is increasing over the past few years, thus pushing the overall demand for the insoles market.

The study by Fact. MR also found that present trends in the insoles market are being observed due to the cumulative number of footwear manufacturers across all the regions in the globe. The 3D printed insoles for specific applications are the latest trend in the global market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is projected to create various growth opportunities for the market.

With the rising need for a healthy lifestyle and increasing penetration of foot-related diseases, consumers all over the world are more inclined towards using various health products like footwear with therapeutic insoles. These days several manufacturers are also engaged in the manufacturing of self-heating insoles which have insulating properties and are made to keep the feet warm even when worn in the low-temperature climate conditions.

The insoles market is gaining a lot of traction among the consumers for their ability to alleviate the lower limb disorders among people who are involved in intense physical activities. The product innovations and the technological advancements in the insoles market have also been one of the prominent factors which drive the growth of the market. Various manufacturers are entering into collaborations with the technology leaders to provide insoles with superior properties. For instance, Wiivv Fit Technology has collaborated with Dr. Scholl’s to make an impact using the 3D printing technology to manufacture insoles and achieve a breakthrough in the premium personalization market space thus enabling the users to achieve the benefit of using personalized 3D printed insoles by sitting in the comfort of their own home.

Key Market Segments Covered

Type

Prefabricated Insoles Customized Insoles 3D Printed Insoles



Material

Foam Insoles PU Foam Memory foam PE Foam Others Gel Insoles Felt Insoles Cork Insoles Leather Insoles Composite Carbon Fiber Insoles Others



Application

Regular Insoles Sports Insoles Therapeutic Insoles Industrial Insoles Others



Length

Full Length Insoles 3/4 Length Insoles



Consumer Orientation

Insoles for Men Insoles for Women Others



Sales Channel

Direct Sales of Insoles Indirect Sales of Insoles Insoles Sold at Footwear Stores Insoles Sold at Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Insoles Sold at Hospitals/Clinics Insoles Sold at Drug Stores/ Pharmacies Online Sales of Insoles Insoles Sold at Sports Stores Outdoor Sports Stores SKI Stores Running Retails Others



The regional landscape is expected to be dominated by East Asia, owing to the increasing number of manufacturers as well as consumers in the region. South Asia is projected to experience high growth during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits served by insoles which will pave the way for remunerative opportunities for the insoles market in South Asia

This study underlines key opportunities in the insoles market and finds that the market would exhibit growth at a value CAGR of ~ 7.2% during forecast period.

