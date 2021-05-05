Global Inorganic Scintillators Market Will Accelerate Rapidly with Excellent CAGR in Future ||Rexon Components,Inc., Detec Devices, SHANGHAI INSTITUTE OF CERAMICS CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Global inorganic scintillators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 258.3 billion in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 5.3%in the above-mentioned forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in inorganic scintillators market are Hitachi, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Saint Gobain, Dynasil Corporation, Rexon Components,Inc., Detec Devices, SHANGHAI INSTITUTE OF CERAMICS CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES, Scintacor, Amcrys, Toshiba Corporation, EPIC Crystal Co.,Ltd., NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO., LTD., Alpha Spectra, Inc., GE Company, Seimens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bruce Power, Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD and United Nuclear Scientific LLC. among others.
Market Segmentation:
The global inorganic scintillators market is segmented by scintillation material into sodium iodide, cesium iodide, lutetium oxyorthosilicate & lutetium–yttrium oxyorthosilicate, bismuth germinate and others. Others are further segmented into barium fluoride, lead tungstate, cadmium tungstate, cerium bromide, lanthanum bromide and gadolinium orthosilicate.
By type the market is segmented into alkali halides, oxide compounds and rare earth metals.
By application market is segmented into healthcare, homeland security and defense, nuclear power plants and industrial applications.
On the basis of geography, inorganic scintillators market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising Threat of Nuclear Terrorism
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer
- Increasing Volume of PET/CT Scans
- Increasing Safety Concerns Post the Fukushima Disaster
- Shortage of Nuclear Power Workforce
- Introduction of Nuclear Power in Pacific Countries
- Strategic Increase in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants
