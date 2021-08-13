Global Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global injection molding polyamide 6 market is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2020 to $9.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71%. The growth is mainly due to growing application of injection molding polyamide 6 in end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial/machinery, consumer goods & appliances, and construction, due to benefits associated with properties such as high impact strength, good abrasion & wear resistance, excellent surface appearance, better processability, and low-cost. The injection molding polyamide 6 market is expected to reach $13.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.73%.

The injection molding polyamide 6 market consists of sales injection molding polyamide 6 and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide injection molding polyamide 6. Polyamide 6 is also known as nylon 6 or polycaprolactam, offers surface finish, strength, stiffness, and chemical resistance to hydrocarbons and is mostly used in automotive, electronics and construction industries.

The injection molding polyamide 6 market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the injection molding polyamide 6 market are BASF SE, Lanxess Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, AdvanSix Inc, INVISTA, DOMO Chemicals, Honeywell International Inc, DuPont, Sabic, Advansix, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Addiplast Group, Grupa Azoty, Ad Majoris, Adell Plastics Inc., Akay Plastik, Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd., and Yuh-Dean Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The global injection molding polyamide 6 market market is segmented –

1) By Grade: Reinforced PA 6, Unreinforced PA 6, Others

2) By End User: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial/Machinery, Consumer Goods And Appliances, Construction, Others

The injection molding polyamide 6 market report describes and explains the global injection molding polyamide 6 market market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The injection molding polyamide 6 market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global injection molding polyamide 6 market market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global injection molding polyamide 6 market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

