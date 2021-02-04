Global Injectable Targeted Therapy Market Outlook and Opportunities By Key Players-Amgen Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, AbbiVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bausch Health

Global injectable targeted therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the injectable targeted therapy market are F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Amgen Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, AbbiVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bausch Health, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, and others.

North America holds the major market share for injectable targeted therapy market throughout the coming years followed by Europe owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer, high demand for targeted therapies, and advanced healthcare facilities. The Asia-Pacific is emerged as the growing regional segment in terms of revenue due to the increasing awareness about the diseases and rapidly disposable income.

Injectable targeted therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy area, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on type, the injectable targeted therapy market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, small-molecules, immunotoxins and others.

Therapy area segment for the injectable targeted therapy market is categorized into oncology, cardiometabolism, immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, ophthalmology and others.

On the basis of end-users, the injectable targeted therapy market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the injectable targeted therapy market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

