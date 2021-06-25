Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market 2021 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2028

Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market By Type (Infusion Pump Systems, Infusion Pump Accessories, Infusion Pump Management Softwares), Application (General Infusion, Pain and Anesthesia Management, Insulin Infusion, Enteral Infusion, Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Others) End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, home Healthcare, Other End Users), Distribution Channel (Public, Private), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market

Global infusion pump systems, accessories and software market are registering a substantial CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surging chronic disease population and rise in the rate of surgical procedures is contributing to the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global infusion pump systems, accessories and software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infusion pump systems, accessories and software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global infusion pump systems, accessories and software market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Baxter, Animas LLC, Moog Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Caesarea Medical Electronics, ICU Medical, Inc., AngioDynamics, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group plc, O&M Halyard, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Definition: Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market

Infusion pump systems, accessories and software are the medical devices that are used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers and home healthcare for infusing fluids and nutrients to the patient’s body. With the rise in the chronic diseases the demand for the medical device has surged. These are used in for diabetes, general infusion, pain management, anesthesia management, insulin infusion, gastroenterology, pediatrics/neonatology and hematology. There are various technological advancements and innovations in the medical device field with the support of government funding.

Market Drivers

The demand for ambulatory infusion pumps have surged which has driven the market growth

The rising incidents and prevalence of chronic diseases globally is propelling the market growth

The surging geriatric and obese population is boosting the market growth

The rise in the surgical procedures performed globally is driving the market growth

The technological developments and innovation the healthcare medical devices is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

The stringent regulatory requirements and compliances for new product launches had hindered the market growth

The rise in the rate of product recalls has hampered the market growth

The rising adoption of refurbished products is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Infusion Pump Systems, Accessories and Software Market

By Type

Infusion Pump Systems Volumetric Infusion Pump Systems Syringe Infusion Pump Systems Ambulatory Infusion Pump Systems Enteral Infusion Pump Systems Insulin Infusion Pump Systems Implantable Infusion Pump Systems Anesthesia Infusion Pump Systems Chemotherapy Infusion Pump Systems Patient-Controlled Analgesic

Infusion Pump Accessories Dedicated Accessories Volumetric Infusion Pump Accessories Enteral Infusion Pump Accessories Insulin Infusion Pump Accessories Syringe Infusion Pump Accessories Ambulatory Infusion Pump Accessories Pca Pump Accessories Implantable Infusion Pump Accessories Non-Dedicated Accessories Infusion Catheters IV/Administration Sets Needleless Connectors Cannulas Tubing and Extension Sets Valves Other Non-Dedicated Accessories

Infusion Pump Management Softwares Asset Management Modules Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Modules Respiratory Monitoring Modules Others



By Application

General Infusion

Pain and Anesthesia Management

Insulin Infusion

Enteral Infusion

Chemotherapy

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Hematology

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Home Healthcare

Other End Users

By Distribution channel

Public

Private

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Smiths Group plc had announced a new CADD-SOLIS wireless infusion pump that can deliver medication to patients on the move. It enables critical data to be reliably transferred on a daily basis. This product launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as expanding its market share.

In January 2018, vTitan Corporation had launched World’s First Closed Loop Infusion Device, Accuflow IBP-550 Syringe Infusion Pumps and Accuflow SP-550. These are designed to be used in hospitals which have uninterrupted power supply. This launch had expanded the company product portfolio and market share in the India region.

