Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market to Get Expansion admist COVID 19, Scope With Advanced Technologies Top Key Players and Forecast 2020-2027

The global infrared spectroscopy market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.65 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising R&D investment in pharma and life sciences, strict regulations and laws pertaining to process analytical technology in the pharmaceuticals industry, and technological advancements and developments in the field of spectroscopy

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the infrared spectroscopy market are TeraView Limited, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BaySpec, Inc., HORIBA ABX, Ltd., Spectra Analysis Instruments, Inc., Avantes BV, Bruker, Carl Zeiss AG, Galaxy Scientific Inc, Gasera Ltd., Ibsen Photonics A/S, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., JASCO., Teledyne Princeton Instruments, Menlo Systems, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Advancedphotonix, among others.

Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market By Product Type (Benchtop IR Spectroscope, IR Microscopy, Portable IR Spectroscope, Hyphenated IR Spectroscope, Terahertz IR Spectroscope), Spectrum (Near Infrared, Far Infrared, Mid Infrared), Application (Pharma and Biotech, Food and Beverages, Environmental Testing, Academics, Security, Industrial, Petrochemicals, Semiconductors, Others), Technology (Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy and Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Infrared spectroscopy is the most commonly used analytical technique. It is used by scientific researchers in many activities, such as protein characterization, nanoscale semiconductor analysis, and space exploration. Infrared spectroscopy provides several advantages, such as high scan speed, high resolution, and high sensitivity. It also provides a wide range of applications, such as identification of substances, determination of molecular structure, detection of impurities, and identification of functional groups. Infrared spectroscopy can be used in both qualitative and quantitative analysis and it does not have phase constraints.

Competitive Analysis :

The global IR spectroscopy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Some examples of recent strategies/developments are: In February 2014, Thermofisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Life Technology Inc., in November 2014, Agilent Technologies introduced its portable FTIR package among others. The report includes market shares of IR spectroscopy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The global infrared spectroscopy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infrared spectroscopy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market

By Product Type

Benchtop IR Spectroscope

IR Microscopy

Portable IR Spectroscope

Hyphenated IR Spectroscope

Terahertz IR Spectroscope

By Spectrum

Near Infrared

Far Infrared

Mid Infrared

By Application

Pharma and Biotech

Food and Beverages

Environmental Testing

Academics

Security

Industrial

Petrochemicals

Semiconductors

Others

By Technology

Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy

By Geography

