Global Infrared Lens (IR Lens) Market Growth Analysis, Development Status and Outlook, Applications-Forecasts To 2027

Global Infrared Lens (IR Lens) Market

Infrared lenses are defined as optical lenses which use specific substrates or anti- reflection coatings to maximize performance for applications operating above 700nm including FLIR or Spectroscopy, and thermal imaging. These lenses are used to collect, focus, or collimate light in the near infrared, long-wave infrared spectra, mid-wave infrared, and short wave infrared.

The increase in commercialization due to technological advancement is expected to boost the global infrared lens (IR Lens) market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in adoption in commercial and industrial applications will positively influence the market growth. Recent technological advancements have led to miniaturization, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the global infrared lens (IR lens) market. These lenses are capable of viewing across a long-wave infrared region, and can also detect the object in total darkness. Moreover, the availability of cost effective products is also expected to drive the market growth.

Decrease in defense in developed nations is expected to hinder the global infrared lens (IR Lens) market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Infrared Lens (IR Lens) Market is segmented into type such as Achromatic, Aspheric, Diffractive & Spherical Lenses, and Others, by product such as Long-Wave Infrared Thermal Imaging Lenses, Short Wave Infrared, Middle Wave Infrared, and Near Infrared, by service such as Custom Inspection System, Consulting Services, Design & Development, and Others, by zoom type such as Fixed Zoom, Continuous Zoom, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Automotive, Security & Surveillance, Fire Fighting, Medical Diagnostics, Others.

Also, the Global Infrared Lens (IR Lens) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Edmund Optics, Fluke Corporation, FLIRS Systems, Lenstech Technology, Umicore, Sunny Optical Technology, Knight Optical Ltd., TAMRON Co.Ltd., Shanghai Optics, Opto Engineering, Yunnan Chihong North photoelectric, LightPath Technologies, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Achromatic

Aspheric

Diffractive & Spherical Lenses

Others

By Product

Long-Wave Infrared Thermal Imaging Lenses

Short Wave Infrared

Middle Wave Infrared

Near Infrared

By Service

Custom Inspection System

Consulting Services

Design & Development

Others

By Zoom Type

Fixed Zoom

Continuous Zoom

Others

By End User

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Fire Fighting

Medical Diagnostics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

