Global Influenza Drug Market Set To Grow At Healthy CAGR Forecast By 2026 With Top Key Players Like Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG

Global influenza drug market to grow with a steady CAGR of 2.1% and is estimated to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of Influenza disease, vulnerable aging population, accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Influenza market are ADMA Biologics, Inc., Shionogi Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biondvax, BioDiem, FluGen, Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and among others.

Segmentation: Global Influenza Drug Market

By Type

(Influenza A viruses, Influenza B viruses, Influenza C virus, Influenza D viruses),

Mechanism of Action Type

(Cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor, Neuraminidase inhibitor, Matrix-2 (M2) protein inhibitor, Viral uncoating inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Alpha-adrenergic receptors agonist, N-Methyl-D-aspartate receptor inhibitor),

Vaccine Type

(Quadrivalent, Trivalent, Anflu and Other),

Treatment Type

( Medication, Chemoprophylaxis and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravenous and Others ),

End- users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Influenza disease worldwide

Accelerating demand of treatment and novel therapies

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Insufficient awareness about influenza treatment in some developing countries

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

