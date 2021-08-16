Global Influenza Diagnostic Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global influenza diagnostic market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2020 to $1.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The influenza diagnostic market is expected to reach $1.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The influenza diagnostic market consists of sales of diagnostic tests used to diagnose influenza including viral culture, serology, rapid antigen testing, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), immunofluorescence assays, and rapid molecular assays. Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious illness caused by the influenza virus. Three varieties of this virus affect people: type A, type B, and type C. Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue, and headache. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments conducting the diagnostics tests for influenza virus detection.

The influenza diagnostic market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the influenza diagnostic market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and GenMark Diagnostics.

The global influenza diagnostic market is segmented –

1) By Traditional Diagnostic Tests: Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT), Viral Culture, DFA, Serological Assays, Others

2) By Molecular Diagnostic Tests: Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT), Loop Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests, Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

3) By End User: Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Reference Laboratories, Academic/Research Institutes, Other End Users

The influenza diagnostic market report describes and explains the global influenza diagnostic market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The influenza diagnostic report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global influenza diagnostic market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global influenza diagnostic market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

