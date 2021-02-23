Global Inflammatory Disease Drug Delivery Market Research Overview, Future Growth, Industry Trends, Share and Top Players-Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company., Sanofi

Global inflammatory disease drug delivery market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of inflammatory diseases among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global inflammatory disease drug delivery market are AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company., Sanofi, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Celtaxsys, Pharmaxis Ltd, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals., WASHINGTON BIOTECHNOLOGY INC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LG Chem, ABIVAX and Ventria Bioscience Inc among others.

Major Points in the Report

To get a comprehensive overview of the Inflammatory Disease Drug Delivery market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Inflammatory Disease Drug Delivery is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Segmentation: Global Inflammatory Disease Drug Delivery Market

By Type of Disease

(Respiratory Disease, Heart Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Bone Disease, Others),

Drug Class

(Anti- Inflammatory Biologics, Non- Steriodal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosterioids, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacy),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

· Increasing inflammatory diseases among population will drive the market growth

· Rising demand for drug with less side effects will also act as a driver for the market

· Growing prevalence for new drugs to treat inflammatory disease is another factor contributing toward the growth of this market.

· Rising aging population will propel the market growth

Market Restraint

· Risk associated with the expiry of the patent will act as a restrain for the market

· Side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs can also hamper the market growth

