Global Infertility Treatment Market Share, Growth Analysis, Global Trends, Industry Overview, Regional Forecast by 2027

Global Infertility Treatment Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.90 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 1.5 billion in 2018.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 15 th march 2019, Vitrolife, market leader of time-lapse systems for use in assisted reproduction, launched EmbryoScope+ launched in the Chinese market which is world’s largest market in terms of IVF treatments.

In 18th march 2018, Genea, leading fertility group, opened a fertility clinic in Melbourne which will help the company to expand.

Competitive Analysis:

Global infertility treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infertility treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the infertility treatment market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Irvine Scientific (US), Baker. (US) KITAZATO CORPORATION. (Japan), Hamilton Thorne, Inc. (US), LABOTECT GMBH (Germany), SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany), INVO Bioscience (US), Nikon Instruments Inc. (Japan), AbbVie Inc. (US), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany) and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Infertility Treatment Market

Infertility can be defined as a condition where either male or female or both are not able to produce germ cells due to various factors including low sperm motility in males and ovulation problems in females. Various types of treatment such as Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), DNA fragmentation, surrogacy, in-vitro diagnosis, Zygote Intrafallopian Transfer (ZIFT) help these couples to conceive.

According to World Health Organization, prevalence values are 2.5 times larger in a two year time frame in women and there is no significant decrease in past 20 years. The burden in men is unknown. This burden could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in the number of fertility clinics all over the world.

Technological advancements like use of time lapse technology and infertility treatment devices will boost the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

High procedural cost of assisted reproductive techniques

Lack of skilled staff will act as a restraint.

Stringent government regulations will restrain the growth of the market.

