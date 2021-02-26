Global Infertility Treatment Market || keyplayers Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vitrolife AB, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd

The report “Global Infertility Treatment Market, By Procedure Type (Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) (In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Surrogacy), Artificial Insemination (Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, and Intratubal Insemination), Fertility Surgeries, Other Procedures (Egg Freezing, Sperm Freezing, and Embryo Freezing)), By Gender (Male and Female), By End User (Fertility Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, and Cryobanks), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Infertility Treatment market is projected to grow from US$ 1.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 3.4 billion by 2029. Increasing incidence of infertility in developed and developing countries is a critical factor that is driving the global infertility treatment market. In addition, lack of physical activity have led to the development of chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure which are serious factors leading to infertility among men and women. This is attributed to boost growth of the global infertility treatment market over the forecast period. Innovation and development in drugs, devices and medical facilities for infertility treatment by healthcare organization can create lucrative opportunity for players operated in the global infertility treatment market.

Key Highlights:

In March 2018, for instance, Vitrolife AB had received approval for the sale of its time-lapse incubator EmbryoScope in the US infertility treatment market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Infertility Treatment market accounted for US$ 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of procedure type, gender, end user, and region.

By procedure type, the artificial insemination segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to low risks of multiple births and with high number of live births.

By gender, the female segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to growing female infertility rates, availability of a variety of treatment options, increasing awareness among women about infertility treatments, and the growing number of fertility centers.

By end user, the fertility centers segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to owing to increasing demand for ART treatments and providing state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation, non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and others.

segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to owing to increasing demand for ART treatments and providing state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation, non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and others. By region, North America Infertility Treatment market accounted for major revenue share of the global Infertility Treatment market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to growing awareness about infertility and treatment coupled with presence of proper healthcare infrastructure in the countries of the North America region. Europe infertility treatment market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018, attributed to due to high healthcare expenditure by government of countries, in the European countries.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Infertility Treatment Market”, By Procedure Type (Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) (In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Surrogacy), Artificial Insemination (Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, and Intratubal Insemination), Fertility Surgeries, Other Procedures (Egg Freezing, Sperm Freezing, and Embryo Freezing)), By Gender (Male and Female), By End User (Fertility Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, and Cryobanks), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Infertility-Treatment-Market-By-531

The prominent player operating in the global Infertility Treatment market includes The Cooper Companies Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vitrolife AB, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited, IVFtech ApS, Irvine Scientific, The Baker Company, Inc., and Infertility Corporation.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com