Global infectious disease drugs market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2027 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast

Global infectious disease drugs market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Global Infectious Disease Drug Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Infectious Disease Drug Industry

Increases of cases of prevalence rate of infectious diseases worldwide

Advances in nutrition, antibiotics and immunization

Accelerate demanding of novel therapies and newer development in diagnostic devices

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor infections

Government initiatives programs in sanitization and regulations for food safety

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about asthma disease treatment.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 01 May 2019, Sanofi S.A received FDA approval for Dengvaxia (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live) for the prophylaxes of dengue disease caused by dengue virus serotypes (1, 2, 3 and 4) in patient upto 9 years old. Dengvaxia also received European Commission approval for treatment of Dengue fever in European endemic areas.

On 8 April 2019, ViiV Healthcare group of companies received FDA approval for Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine), a fixed dose combination for the treatment of HIV-infected adults patients who have never treated by any antiretroviral drugs.

0n 13 Feb 2019, Novartis AG received the FDA approval for Egaten (triclabendazole) for the treatment of liver flukes specifically caused by fascioliasis and paragonimiasis. WHO recognized Egaten in an essential medicines lists.

Top Players in the Market are

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Infectious Disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ViiV Healthcare group of companies, Sanofi S.A, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and few among others.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Infectious Disease Drug market?

The Infectious Disease Drug market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies.

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

