Global Infectious Disease Drug Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast | Benefits, Business Opportunities & future industry insights

Global infectious disease drugs market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Global Infectious Disease Drug Market By Source Type (Bacterial Diseases, Virusal Diseases, Fungal Disease and Parasitic Disease), By Disease Type (Jaundice, Leprosy, Listeria, Lyme disease, Malaria, Measles, Molluscum contagiosum, Molluscum contagiosum, Norovirus, Pyelonephritis, Rabies, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Sepsis, Tetanus, West Nile, Zika, Ebola disease and Others) By Treatment Type (Medication, Dietary supplements and surgery), By Mode of Action Type (Antibacterial drugs, Antiviral drugs, Antifungal drugs, Antiparasitic drugs ), By Drug Type (Tafenoquine, Omadacycline, Tecovirimat, Eravacycline, Delafloxacin, Plazomicin, Benznidazole, Secnidazole, Daclatasvir, Dalbavancin and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and intravenous), By End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Dynamics:

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Infectious Disease Drug Industry

Increases of cases of prevalence rate of infectious diseases worldwide

Advances in nutrition, antibiotics and immunization

Accelerate demanding of novel therapies and newer development in diagnostic devices

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor infections

Government initiatives programs in sanitization and regulations for food safety

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about asthma disease treatment.

This global Infectious Disease Drug market research report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Key Market Competitors

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Infectious Disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ViiV Healthcare group of companies, Sanofi S.A, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 01 May 2019, Sanofi S.A received FDA approval for Dengvaxia (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live) for the prophylaxes of dengue disease caused by dengue virus serotypes (1, 2, 3 and 4) in patient upto 9 years old. Dengvaxia also received European Commission approval for treatment of Dengue fever in European endemic areas.

On 8 April 2019, ViiV Healthcare group of companies received FDA approval for Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine), a fixed dose combination for the treatment of HIV-infected adults patients who have never treated by any antiretroviral drugs.

0n 13 Feb 2019, Novartis AG received the FDA approval for Egaten (triclabendazole) for the treatment of liver flukes specifically caused by fascioliasis and paragonimiasis. WHO recognized Egaten in an essential medicines lists.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Infectious Disease Drug Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Infectious Disease Drug Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

