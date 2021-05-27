Global Infant Nutritional Premix Market to be Valued at US$ 315 Mn by 2028 end

Global Infant Nutritional Premix Market to be Valued at US$ 315 Mn by 2028 end

With a valuation surpassing US$ 315 Mn by 2028 end, the global infant nutritional premix market is showing a positive growth outlook and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rapid influx of working mothers in urban areas has led to heightened demand for convenient and nutritional baby food.

Potential health benefits of fortified infant food has encouraged consumers to see these products as a suitable substitutes for breastfeeding. Manufacturers of baby food have responded proactively to this consumer trend by introducing infant nutritional premix to populate retail shelves. This has consequently augmented demand for infant nutritional premix in the value chain.

Key Takeaways of Global Infant Nutritional Premix Market

Demand of infant nutritional premix is expected to grow exponentially to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 122 Mn during forecast period (2019 – 2028).

Powder form segment accounts for around 80% of the global infant nutritional premix market and is projected to grow at a higher rate at CAGR 5.8% as compared to liquid form, during the forecast period

Infant nutritional premix for bone health is a major contributor to the growth of global market and is projected to grow 1.8X over period of forecast 2019 – 2028, owing to increase in various bone health-related deficiencies among infants, globally.

Vitamins based infant nutritional premixes account for more than 32% market share among all ingredients, and are expected to continue their growth curve during period of forecast 2019 – 2028.

Owing to the multiple benefits such as higher durability and convenience, powdered type infant nutritional premix is projected to expand 1.7X by the 2028 end over 2019.

Nucleotides ingredient based infant nutritional premix is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

North America and Western Europe together hold more than half of market share in the infant nutritional premix market. However, Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

APEC infant nutritional premix market will hold more than 14% market share in terms of value and is likely to gain 122 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Strategic Expansion of Market Players Points to Further Consolidation

Glanbia Nutritionals is a market leader and has plans to expand its nutritional premix business. In February 2019, Glanbia Nutritionals acquired Watson, a U.S. based manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premix, bakery ingredients, edible film and material conditioning solutions for the nutrition, food and beverage, personal care and supplement industries.

In February 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company, another market leader in the global infant nutritional premix market acquired Ziegler Group, a European industry leader in natural citrus solutions. With the strategy to acquire companies such as Ziegler Group and Florida Chemical Company, ADM has targeted expansion of its nutrition portfolio.

