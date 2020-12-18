Global Industrial Robotics Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At USD 45.3 Billion In 2020 And Is Expected To Reach USD 74.0 Billion By 2025, Growing At A CAGR Of 10.3% During 2020-2025

The global industrial robotics market is estimated to be valued at USD 45.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 74.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2020-2025. Increasing labor costs, greater technical abilities with respect to human, ease of integration, and availability of different models, with sound investments in the robotics space were also paving the smooth market growth of industrial robots. For instance, ForwardX Robotics, a Beijing based robotics firm specialized in the production of industrial robots for logistics industry, recently, announced new round of funding, amounting USD15 million. Moreover, BrainCorp, the maker of robotic scrubbers has recently raised USS 36 million in investments.

The automotive industry is expected to register largest market share in the global industrial robotics market

On the basis of industry, the industrial robotics market is categorized into automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. In 2020, the automotive industry is expected to register largest market share, owing to excess use of industrial robots in the assembly line. The industry saw maximum use of robots in manufacturing and component assembling such as chassis, axles, engines, and brakes. The industry being the largest employer of industrial robots has been severely impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to this, automobile makers are expected to reduce their investment in the automation. Since other industries are also being affected due to the pandemic, the industrial robot market for the automotive industry is still expected to hold the largest share despite experiencing a decline in 2020.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest revenue contributor in the industrial robotics market due to growth of COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The number of COVID-19 cases in North America is also enhancing rapidly with registered cases of almost 5,04,780 and 18,763 deaths as registered in the first week of May. Furthermore, massive explosion of corona virus along with sufficient accessibility to the essential items to healthcare workers is on rise in the region, which is further augmenting industrial robotics market in this region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial robotics market are ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., DENSO Corporation, EPSON Electronics Company, Güdel AG, Fanuc Robotics Company, Kawasaki Robotics, Panasonic Corporation, Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Machine Co., Yamaha Motor Company, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the type, articulated robots segments anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2020 in the market.

Among all the industry, the automotive industry is expected to register largest market share in the global industrial robotics market.

COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size

COVID-19 Impact on Global Industrial Robotics Market Size 2019 – 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Jobs

COVID-19 Impact on Various Types of Robots in Industrial Robotics Market

Business Implications Based on Different Types of Robots Articulated Robots Market Forecast (2020 – 2025) SCARA Robots Market Forecast (2020 – 2025) Parallel Robots Market Forecast (2020 – 2025) Cartesian Robots Market Forecast (2020 – 2025) Other Robots Market Forecast (2020 – 2025)



COVID-19 Impact on Major Industry Verticals Industrial Robotics Market

Automotive Market Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Electrical & Electronics Market Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Food & Beverages Market Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Cosmetics Market Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Others Market Forecast (2020 – 2025)

COVID-19 Impact on Global Market

Global Market Overview

Global Market Estimate and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

