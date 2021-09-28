Global Industrial Process Variable Instruments Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global industrial process variable instruments market was worth $100.78 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% and reach $133.88 billion by 2023.

The industrial process variable instruments market consists of sales of industrial process variable instruments and related services used to measure, control and record industrial variables such as temperature, flow, pressure, vacuum, combustion, level, viscosity, density, acidity, concentration, and rotation. The process variable instruments are used for measuring, displaying, indicating, recording, transmitting, and controlling industrial process variables. The industrial process variable can work mechanically, pneumatically, electronically, or electrically and comprises of instruments such as boiler controls, buoyancy instruments, chromatographs, and combustion control instruments.

The industrial process variable instruments market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the industrial process variable instruments market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Ametek Inc., Applied Instrument Technologies Inc., Applitek NV, Arizona Instrument LLC and Aventics GmbH.

The Global Industrial Process Variable Instruments Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Temperature, Pressure, Level, Flow, Others

The industrial process variable instruments market report describes and explains the global industrial process variable instruments market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The industrial process variable instruments report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global industrial process variable instruments market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global industrial process variable instruments market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

