Global Industrial Pc Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc and More

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Market Players: Industrial Pc Market Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

“Product definition” Industrial PC is computers which is specially designed for industrial purposes and have the ability to work in harsh environment. They are very similar to the commercial PC but uses very less power and have long service life. Industrial panel PC, embedded box IPC, thin industrial IPC, din rail industrial IPC and others are some of the common types of industrial PC. They are widely used for energy management applications. Rising adoption of IoT in manufacturing industry and increasing demand for energy- efficient manufacturing operations are the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Product Launch:

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance.

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format

In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.

Global Industrial Pc Market: Segment Analysis

Global Industrial PC Market, By Type (Industrial Panel PC, Box IPC, Embedded Panel PC, Embedded Box IPC, DIN Rail Industrial IPC, Thin Client Industrial IPC, Rack Mount Industrial IPC), Industry (Discrete Industries, Process Industries, Service Industries), Touchscreen Technology (Resistive, Capacitive and others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales), Data Storage Medium (Solid State and Rotating), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

