Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2020 Sales Analysis, Future Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2027

Prominent market players covered in the report contain:Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, Dyadic International Inc., CHR. Hansen Holding A/S, Amano Enzyme Inc., Adisseo France SaS, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods PLC, Codexis Inc. and others.

On the basis of product type, the market report considers the following segments:

Proteases

Carbohydrases

Amylases

Cellulases

Lactase

Pectinase

Hemicellulase

Others

Lipases

Polymerases

Nucleases

Phytases

Rennet

Others

On the basis of end-use, the market report includes:

Food and Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery

Brewing

Meat Processing

Others

Nutraceutical

Healthcare

Biofuel

Animal Feed

Textiles

Detergents And Cleaners

Pulp And Paper

Leather Processing

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Waste-Water Treatment

Others

Regional Analysis:

By regions, the report covers: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

