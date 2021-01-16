Global Industrial Cooling System Market Research, Company Assessment and Industry Analysis 2027 | SPX CORPORATION., Hamon & Cie, Johnson Controls., Airedale Air Conditioning

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Industrial Cooling System Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Industrial Cooling System Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Industrial cooling system market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 23.28 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand from the nuclear power generation is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing adoption of energy efficient evaporative cooling systems is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as advancement in the industrial cooling system, strict environmental regulations, increasing government policies for sustainable system, and extreme climatic conditions will further accelerate the industrial cooling system market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Requirement of large quantity of water, high investment cost and rising problem associated with the structural stability is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Major Market Players Covered in the Industrial Cooling System Market Are:

The major players covered in the industrial cooling system market report are SPX CORPORATION., Hamon & Cie, Johnson Controls., Airedale Air Conditioning, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., EVAPCO, Inc, ENEXIO MANAGEMENT GMBH, MESAN Group, BELL COOLING TOWERS, Berg Chilling Systems Inc., Thermal Care, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Heuch Refrigeration, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia- Pacific dominates the industrial cooling system market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growth in food & beverage industry and growing demand for safe cooling system in the region.

Global Industrial Cooling System Market Scope and Market Size

Industrial cooling system market is segmented of the basis of type, end- user and product type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• The type segment of the industrial cooling system market is divided into evaporative cooling systems, air cooling system, hybrid cooling system and water cooling system.

• Based on end- user, the industrial cooling system market is segmented into power generation, industrial manufacturing, petrochemical processing, food processing & storage, petroleum & natural gas refining, pharmaceuticals and data center.

• The product type segment of the industrial cooling system market is divided into dry cooling, wet cooling, hybrid cooling, water chillers and heat exchanger.

