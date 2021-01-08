Global Industrial Automation for Oil and Gas Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Players Like ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US)

Field instruments market is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Field instruments comprise four types of transmitters—pressure, temperature, level, and vibration level switch, which are used for various processes involved in instrumentation. Pressure transmitters are extensively used in the oil and gas sector for the measurement of flow, level, pressure, density, and viscosity, among which flow measurement is the most common application area. Field instruments’ ability to adapt to IoT and field parameter analysis propels the market in industrial automation for oil & gas market. The oil & gas sector is a major application area for solutions such as PLC, SCADA, DCS, and safety automation; however, the declining prices of oil and reducing oil & gas projects are expected to lead to the steady growth of these markets. Due to the geographically dispersed oil & gas platforms, it is important to have proper communication systems. This growth is attributed to the huge development of industries in India and China. This factor is expected to create a huge demand for automation products that include DCS systems

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp

Cisco Systems Inc

National Instruments Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

The report in the subsequent discussion incorporates details on key vendors and manufacturers thereby helping readers in understanding profitable schemes and tactical decisions of prominent players, needed to override competitor initiatives. The report also renders a crisp microscopic overview of the market by highlighting key player profiles and the footprint on the competition terrain. Other details such as production and consumption patterns along with revenue details have also been highlighted in the report besides also identifying other contributing players and stakeholders.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Advanced Process Control

Safety Automation

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Onshore

Offshore

This multipurpose research report on global Industrial Automation for Oil and Gas market also inculcates a specific section on regional growth synopsis with in-depth analysis of growth and various other relevant market factors and aspects that play crucial role in growth maximization and sustainability in futuristic timeline. The report identifies various crucial growth pockets such as US, Germany, Canada, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil and the like. These specific country wise evaluation of the Industrial Automation for Oil and Gas market is limited to comprehending the various developments across specific regions such as Europe, North and Latin America, MEA, APAC.

