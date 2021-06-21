Global Inductive Proximity Sensors Market to Exhibit Considerable Growth in Demand During 2018 – 2026

The global inductive proximity sensors market is expected to register a global CAGR of 9.4% during 2018 – 2026 with SEA and Others of APAC, Europe, and North America accounting for significant market value shares by the end of the forecast period.

PMR delivers key insights on the global inductive proximity sensors market in its report titled “Inductive Proximity Sensors Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026.” Value growth of the global inductive proximity sensors market is expected to remain attractive as the market is estimated to grow continuously with a CAGR of 9.4% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. On the basis of industry, inductive proximity sensors used to enable industrial automation are expected to register the most attractive growth during the forecast period. Based on type, inductive proximity sensors functioning with amplifier in cable are expected to gain the highest market share penetration during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23737

The global annual revenue from inductive proximity sensors was valued at US$ 1,278.6 Mn by the end of 2017, and is estimated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period. The dominant regions, i.e., North America, SEA & Others of APAC, and Europe collectively account for a majority share in the global inductive proximity sensors market. These regions are likely to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

The usage of inductive proximity sensor technology was practiced by large industries over a decade ago. With improved technology and cost-effective solutions & services, inductive proximity sensor technology has been adopted by small- and medium-sized enterprises as well. Inductive proximity sensors are widely used by all tier companies to streamline operations, enhance industrial automation, and change the manufacturing landscape of the company. Thus, the usage of inductive proximity sensors in industrial automation is gaining importance in various industries. Growth in the global inductive proximity sensors market is driven by their increasing demand in the industrial automation applications sector. Increase in the number of vendors that enable industrial automation and growth in the demand for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are important factors driving the inductive proximity sensors market.

Inductive proximity sensors are rarely affected by temperature fluctuations and foreign impurities such as dirt and water. The effects are negated by using multiple receiver coils to calculate the position and deduce their distance from the ratio of received signals. This reliability factor enables the end user to use inductive proximity sensors in harsh environments.

The inductive proximity sensors market in North America is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to growth in the consumer electronics sector that has a significant impact on the inductive proximity sensors market. Increase in the number of consumer electronics industries and growth in the demand for smartphones and other mobile devices are important factors driving the inductive proximity sensors market. Inductive proximity sensors are being increasingly used in smartphones to enhance overall functional efficiency, convenience, and precautions.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/23737

The inductive proximity sensors market has high potential in SEA and Other APAC owing to major technological advancements in consumer electronics and automotive markets. Thus, the inductive proximity sensors market in SEA and Others of APAC region will be targeted the most by inductive proximity sensors market participants. The need to enhance the productivity and efficiency of industrial processes is expected to attract the attention of inductive proximity sensor service providers toward the SEA and Other APAC region.

According to PMR analysis, long-term contracts with business partners are expected to help increase revenue and new innovation strategies will enable inductive proximity sensor vendors to reach new growth markets. Some of the key market participants in the global inductive proximity sensors market include

SICK AG

Panasonic Corporation

Omron Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

Keyence Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Autonics Corporation

Rockwell Automation GmbH

Pepperl+Fuchs

Riko Opto-electronics Co., Ltd.

Others.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23737

For comprehensive insights on keyword adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/23737

About us:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

“Strategic assets” form the repository of Persistence Market Research’s industry-specific solutions. This is evident from the range of clients – right from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies looking upon Persistence Market Research as their trusted solution-partner.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- sales@persistencemarketresearch.com