Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Recent Study including Growth Factors 2027 – Top Companies Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ViaCyte, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Vericel Corporation, KCI Licensing

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Scope and Market Size

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) market is segmented of the basis of derived cell type, application and end- user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on derived cell type, the induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) market is segmented into hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells, neuronal cells, cardiac cells, vascular cells, immune cells, renal cells, liver cells and others.

The application segment of the induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) market is bifurcated into academic research, drug development & discovery, toxicity screening and regenerative medicine.

End- user segment of the induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) market is divided into hospitals, biotechnology companies, research laboratories

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Kaneka Corporation announced that they have acquired a patent in the Japan for the creation of the method to mass-culture pluripotent stem cells including iPS cells and ES cells. This will help the company to use the technology to produce high quality pluripotent stem cells which can be used in the drug and cell therapy.

In March 2015, Fujifilm announced that they have acquired Cellular Dynamics International. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their business in the iPS cell-based drug discovery support service with the use of CDS technology. It will help them to product high- quality automatic human cells with the help of the induced pluripotent stem cells. This will help the company to be more competitive in the drug discovery and regenerative medicine.

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Drivers:

Increasing R&D investment activities is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing demand for personalized regenerative cell therapies among medical researchers & healthcare is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing cases of chronic diseases, growing awareness among patient, rising funding by government & private sectors and rising number of clinical trials is expected to drive the induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High cost of the induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and increasing ethical issues & lengthy processes is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

