Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market reached a value of nearly $2,223.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $2,223.5 million in 2020 to $3,362.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 8.6%. The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 and reach $4,547.7 million in 2030.

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market consists of sales of induced pluripotent stem cells and related services. Induced pluripotent stem cells are the regenerated form of stem cells, which are produced from an existing adult cell, such as hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and neurons.

The induced pluripotent stem cell market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the induced pluripotent stem cell market are Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., ViaCyte, Fate Therapeutics

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by derived cell type, by application, by end-use industry and by geography.

By Derived Cell Type –

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by derived cell type into

a) Hepatocytes

b) Fibroblasts

c) Keratinocytes

d) Amniotic Cells

e) Others

By Application –

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by application into

a) Academic Research

b) Drug Discovery And Toxicity Studies

c) Cell & Gene Therapy

d) Regenerative Medicine

By End-User –

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by end-user into

a) Research Laboratories

b) Hospitals

The induced pluripotent stem cell market report describes and explains the global induced pluripotent stem cell market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The induced pluripotent stem cell report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global induced pluripotent stem cell market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global induced pluripotent stem cell market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

